Wolverhampton's The Works bookshop moving to bigger store

The Works is moving to a bigger store in Wolverhampton

The value retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books and stationery, is relocating from the Upper Mall next to The Shop in the Square and Matalan.

It will close on June 28 and the new larger store, which will be located in the Lower Mall next to Bodycare, will open to customers the following day.

Over the last 40 years The Works has established itself as a popular and distinctive high street brand across its 526 stores in the UK and Ireland.

Customers will have access to more products at the larger Wolverhampton store, including Peppa Pig, Harry Potter and books by leading authors such as Julia Donaldson.

A spokesperson for The Works said: “The Mander Shopping Centre is a fantastic location for The Works, right in the heart of Wolverhampton, which is why we jumped at the chance to relocate to a larger site.