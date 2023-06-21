Wolverhampton bar to go up for sale at auction as 'investment property' with a guide price of £250,000

Johnny Jones, who runs North Street Social in Wolverhampton

North Street Social has seen an upsurge in business over recent months, particularly in the wake of the long-awaited opening of The Halls Wolverhampton, just 100 yards away.

An increase in footfall following the completion of city centre roadworks has also boosted the venue, which hosts regular events, live gigs and private parties.

Now the three-storey Victorian building in North Street is listed for sale at auction as an 'investment property'.

The freehold of the property is for sale and will go under the hammer at Bond Wolfe’s next auction on July 13.

Bond Wolfe said the tenant will be allowed to remain at the property under the terms of the current lease.

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, said the reopening of the concert halls had put property at the heart of Wolverhampton’s vibrant leisure circuit.

“Continuing council investment in the city centre and its offering makes this an excellent prospect for investors, along with its rental income of £35,000 per annum from the tenants operating the North Street Social bar," he said.

“A three-storey red brick corner property, originally constructed in the 1870s, it is currently configured to provide a ground floor open plan trading area with central servery, with a range of fixed seating.

“To the rear is an open-fronted trade kitchen. At first floor level is a further trading area, which has boarded floors and walls, seating booths, stage area, DJ console and its own bar servery.

“Both floors have customer WCs. On the second floor there is a spacious accommodation which has in the past been used as living quarters but is currently used for offices and storage.”

Earlier this month, Johnny Jones, who runs the venue, said he had seen footfall increase in the last few months.

The bar, which opened in February last year, temporarily closed again in August due to the city centre roadworks stopping customers from coming to the bar.

The opening night of The Halls saw Blur visit the bar for the after party and a decision to take bookings only and use it as a fan zone for Wolves' games has also got the cash as well as the beer flowing.

The property lies at the corner junction of North Street and Blossoms Fold in the heart of the city centre.

While most recently branded as the North Street Social, the venue was historically known as the Little Civic.

The auction, which starts at 9am, will be live-streamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.