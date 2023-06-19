Large number of jobs fairs to be held in the Black Country this summer

Jobcentre Plus teams are helping employers to fill their vacancies.

In the Dudley borough three jobs fairs are planned for June 28 at Stourbridge Jobcentre, July 18 and August 9 for people aged 50 and over.

A jobs fair in Sandwell on July 24 will focus on the transport sector.

Walsall is doing work with health and social care recruitment at a jobs fair on June 26 and Wolverhampton is having a jobs fair in August on a date to be confirmed focused on the logistics sector.

Willenhall Jobcentre has its fair on June 28 and there is one at Bilston Jobcentre on July 19.

Department for Work and Pensions' Jobcentre employer and partnership senior leader manager for the Black Country Gerry Lyng said that during the busy summer season, Jobcentres were focussed on working with employers to increase the supply of new workers to help fill their vacancies, especially civil service, health and social care and NHS Trust sector-based work programmes.

Mr Lyng said that the University of Wolverhampton and colleges could also be running jobs fair in July and September aimed at students.

On June 21 Pleck Library will host a jobs fair for Jobcentre Plus and Walsall College. A variety of employers attending with vacancies in cleaning, portering, healthcare assistants, administration and warehousing.

There is also a jobs fair at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on June 30 and a youth jobs fair at The Way Youth Zone in the city on July 11.

Mr Lyng said support was being stepped up across the region for unemployed people.

“We know that by targeting personal support to every jobseeker, people gain the confidence to develop their abilities and skills to re-join the work force, or progress in their career. That’s why work coaches are working hard, ensuring jobseekers know how they can benefit from the huge amount of support available.

"This includes financial help coming soon through increased Universal Credit childcare payments. Specialist support also continues to be available for those aged 50 plus, or with a health condition, so they remain connected with opportunities," he explained.

DWP figures show that in Dudley the number claiming unemployment benefits, including Universal Credit fell by 510 (five per cent), mainly among the over-50s, in the year to May

Wolverhampton claims are up 570 on last year – mainly from young people aged 18 to 24 who account for 305 of those. Sandwell and Walsall were both up by 40.