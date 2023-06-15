New service from Lesters Logistics

Reiss Newport

Lesters Logistics, which has sites in Burntwood and Nuneaton as part of the Lesters Group, is now offering new and existing clients access to its ‘Signature Logistics’ service that is ideal for large, bulky or expensive products that require more attention than standard packages due to their complexity or fragility.

The company has purchased specialist new delivery vehicles, put its staff through the ADR certification for transporting hazardous goods and funded a CTE Pianoplan stair climbing trolley.

This is used to manoeuvre heavy items in narrow stairways and allowing access to multi-level facilities, utilising great load capacity, a sliding and horizontally or vertical reclining platform plate and 45 per cent gradeability.

It marks the next stage in the firm’s growth and the latest achievement in a year that has seen it double sales to over £700,000 and complete a recruitment drive that has seen the workforce increase by 25 per cent to 10 people.

“This is a big moment for our business, as the ‘Signature Logistics’ service is something we’ve been working on for some time and we’re now in a position to roll it out to customers who are transporting critical products across the UK and Europe,” explained Reiss Newport, director at Lesters Logistics.

“Who is it suited to? Well companies who have expensive, fragile or complex requirements and want to ensure that their consignments arrive on time, intact and, importantly, that their brand values are maintained right to the point of delivery – even though they are not directly involved.”

He added: “Our first clients have already signed up and we expect this new offer to generate more than £250,000 of turnover in the first 12 months.”

Lesters ‘Signature Logistics’ has been carefully designed by logistics experts and goes above the usual delivery offer by providing pre and post site inspection, delicate handling that reflects the nature of the product and safe and clean transportation using the firm’s growing fleet of modern vehicles.

Specialists are also trained in assembling before shipping and on site at the end customer, with the firm’s new MRP system giving clients real-time traceability on the status of their delivery.

“It’s another string to our bow and reinforces our desire to be a complete solutions provider, from consulting on the right packaging and manufacturing the box, to advising on the very best logistics option,” added Mr Newport.

“The Lesters eco-system is proven to take costs out of the equation and provide complete peace of mind. We’ve already seen lots of companies switching from plastic packaging to corrugated boxes due to the Plastic Packaging Tax that was introduced in April last year.

“We’re not stopping with this service either. A recent refurbishment of our office facilities has just been completed and the management team is now ready to press the button on additional storage and warehousing facilities in the Midlands.”

Lesters Logistics was purchased by Burntwood-based Lesters three years ago and is part of a group that can now offer a full packaging supply ecosystem, from creation and production of corrugated boxes and bespoke packaging to storage and distribution of goods.

Its central location at the heart of the UK makes it an ideal logistics partner for more than 150 different clients every year and the firm now offers both ‘stock and serve’ and ‘pick and pack’ operations on behalf of customers looking to free up their space and manage requirements remotely.