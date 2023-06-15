Jobs on offer as Aldi steps up recruitment in Cannock

An Aldi sign

The fast-growing supermarket chain is currently recruiting for 25 store assistants, five deputy store managers and one assistant store manager.

Hours for the new posts range from 10 to 45 hours per week.

Aldi is looking to hire for its Walsall Road and Orbital Retail Park Stores in the town.

From July 1, starting pay for Aldi store assistants will increase to £11.40 per hour nationally and £12.85 within the M25, and paid breaks for the average store worker will be worth £927.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi, said: “We are really excited about creating even more jobs in Cannock. Aldi’s increased popularity and customer demand for quality products allows us to keep growing and create more employment opportunities across the region.

“Working at Aldi means more than just having a job – we really care about our colleagues, both personally and professionally. On top of our competitive pay and benefits package, Aldi continues to offer a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business.”