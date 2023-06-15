Notification Settings

Claire becomes award winner for children's music classes

A woman who runs a music class for babies and toddlers has been given a special award to recognise her hard work.

Claire Ball, who runs Rhythm Time classes in Cannock, Pelsall and the surrounding area, has been awarded The Growth Development and Performance Award by Rhythm Time.

The award was given for the business owner who has worked to build growth in their numbers and profitability of classes. Development into new areas and Performance as a professional and ambitious Rhythm Time business owner.

Claire said: "I am extremely grateful and honoured to receive this award. We work so hard to provide the best classes for our families and this award means so much to us."

Claire runs fun multisensory and developmental music classes for babies and toddlers locally, bringing families together to spend quality time and to have lots of musical fun whilst learning all about the benefits of music for young children.

To find out more about the classes go to rhythmtime.net/cannock-and-pelsall or call or message Claire on 07944999542.

