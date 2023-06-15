Building society chief to step down

Chief executive Richard Newton

Mr Newton has had a decade in the role and 32 years total service to the society.

He will be succeeded, subject to regulatory approval, by Adam Evetts currently the society’s risk and compliance director.

Mr Newton said: “Having been with the society for most of my career this was a tough decision, from a personal perspective I believe the timing is right and this will allow me to pursue new and different opportunities with a better work life balance. The society is in a strong position, despite the challenging market, with a clear plan to continue the excellent progress of growth and development we have achieved in recent years.”

Jeremy Cross, the society’s board chairman, said: “After 32 years exemplary service, the board was naturally disappointed to hear of Richard’s decision to step down as chief executive of the society, but fully understand that it is an entirely personal decision on Richard’s part.

"Richard leaves us with the society in robust financial health_ with strong capital, strong liquidity, an ambitious business plan, and a great team in place to deliver for our members. We are grateful to Richard for his years of service– and most recently for leading us through the challenges of Covid.

"Through regularly considering succession planning, the board were unanimous in concluding that Adam Evetts should succeed Richard. Adam has worked within the building society sector for over 27 years, including at two top-10 societies, and has significant expertise in all areas of risk management, a strong commercial instinct, and the ability to develop, lead and manage teams successfully.

"The board consider he will be able to successfully lead the society as it continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of existing and new members, through delivering our growth and development plans.”