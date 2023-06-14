Beloved coffee shop announces closure after six years 'with a heavy heart'

Chadwick's Coffee Company, in the Hollybush Garden Centre, on Warstone Road, Shareshill, announced that it will close its doors for the last time on June 30, ending over five years of service.

The company took to Facebook to announce the closure, saying that the closure is due to the general stresses of the job and increased costs.

On Facebook, the company said: "It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close our little shop.

"As you can probably understand having a business is 24/7 - it never stops, with increased costs that keep on increasing brings on further worry which we can no longer keep absorbing.

"Therefore with this in mind, we will be shutting the shop on Friday, June 30, 2023."

The specialist retailer sells coffee and coffee-related items like Moka espresso pots, drip coffee machines, ready-made coffee drinks and tonnes of branded beans.

The statement continued: "We have met some absolutely amazing customers who have become friends and your support has meant more than you'll ever know.

"Thank you so, so much for being there from the very beginning six years ago."

The coffee shop is holding a closing-down sale until June 30, with most of its items on sale at a reduced price.