Joining forces to promote city awards

Cherry Shine from Wolverhampton BID, left, with MNA Digital's Natalie Coughlan at the recent Express & Star Business Awards

The BID Excellence Awards recognise and champion the talent, hard work and resilience found in Wolverhampton’s city centre businesses.

MNA Digital, which is the region’s highest-rated digital marketing agency, is putting their energy into focusing on the awards and the businesses that make such a vital contribution to the city centre.

There are a dozen categories in the awards, which focus on industry and customer service excellence, as well as the efforts and achievements of individuals and businesses.

An awards ceremony will take place at the Grand Station events venue in the city centre on July 13 when dozens of businesses will celebrate with the winners.

Cherry Shine, managing director of Wolverhampton BID, said: “We are delighted to announce MNA Digital as our media partners for the BID Excellence Awards.

“MNA Digital is a sister company to the Express & Star, which continues to be the main news source for Wolverhampton. The partnership therefore offers us a platform, both offline and online, to promote our businesses to the wider region, raise the profile of the awards and celebrate our city centre.”

Natalie Coughlan, head of marketing and client services for MNA Digital, said as part of Britain’s largest independent media agency, they have a long-standing history of supporting businesses with their marketing.

“We recently celebrated becoming the highest-rated digital marketing agency in the West Midlands with 4.8 stars out of five on Google,” said Natalie. “This has come from our reputation of supporting businesses in and around Wolverhampton, helping them achieve their online objectives and continue to grow.

“Through our links with the Express & Star we have been based in the heart of Wolverhampton for around 150 years and have always been proud to support the city’s incredible businesses. They are the beating heart of the city and attract thousands of visitors and shoppers, ensuring that Wolverhampton continues to thrive.