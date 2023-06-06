Notification Settings

Wolverhampton sweets firm celebrates huge expansion with fun day

A sweets firm in Wolverhampton held a fun day for staff, customers and suppliers to celebrate its huge expansion.

From left: Aneil Mehta, Skip Mehta, Sant Mehta and Sanjay Mehta
Monmore Confectionery, which is one of the UK’s largest suppliers of sweets and confectionery, has expanded its warehouse at Phoenix Industrial Estate in Bilston.

The wholesale confectionery supplier’s warehouse at the Loxdale Street estate has grown from 20,000 sq ft to 50,000 sq ft.

Monmore Confectionery in Bilston

Its new cash and carry operation will allow it to significantly increase its inventory.

The family-run firm, which has been in business for more than 20 years, has also been able to more than double its workforce and now has around 55 employees.

The business held a fun day on Saturday to celebrate the expansion, which has been completed over the last year.

Monmore Confectionery in Bilston

The event, which around 300 people attended, included wood-fired pizza, a bouncy castle, ice-cream, a DJ and buffet.

Sanjay Mehta, one of the directors, said: "We've had a big expansion and thought we would have a little party to celebrate.

"We've invested a lot into it.

"We are increasing our product range and offering. It's increased the picking area and it will allow us to give a better service to the customers.

"It's incredible. Everyone has been coming in and their first reaction is 'wow'."

