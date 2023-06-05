New MD for Elevate

James Costello, left, and Steve Dodd

Elevate Property Group, which currently has six live residential sites including in Birmingham, has promoted James Costello to the role after two years as development director.

The move sees founder Steve Dodd become chief executive, giving him more time and capacity to focus on long-term strategy and pursuing exciting new opportunities that will regenerate city centre sites with a nod to their historical pasts.

It follows an exciting 12 months for the company that currently has more than £165 million worth of residential developments in production, including the restoration of Old Heaton House in the Jewellery Quarter, a derelict Georgian Villa that has become the most luxurious and valuable inner-city residence in Birmingham.

Mr Costello said: “Working alongside Steve Dodd, I’ve really got to know the DNA of Elevate over the last two years and this promotion will give me the opportunity to take a greater role in day-to-day operations and the management of our development team.

“Importantly, it will also free Steve up to pursue a host of exciting development opportunities we have identified and to shape the future strategy of the business. Yes, we develop residential schemes, but we like to think we do it a little bit differently, with a passion for painstakingly restoring run-down buildings to their former glories.

“The recent announcement of The Silk Yard, our first foray into Derby, takes current activity to approximately 650 new homes across cities in the East and West Midlands, ranging from townhouses and penthouses, to one, two and three-bedroom apartments. All benefit from fantastic locations in the heart of city centres.”

He continued: “My role will be to ensure these developments remain on time and to explore ways in which we can improve the buyer journey even further.”