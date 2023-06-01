Popular business selling snooker cues and more opens new Wolverhampton store

The store has a darts board and pool table for customers to try out products

Tamworth Cues offers shoppers an extensive range of snooker, pool and darts equipment and accessories.

The shop, found in Station Road, Codsall, operates a 'try before you buy' policy, allowing customers to test out products before committing to purchase.

The business already has a strong online presence as well as a showroom at the Tamworth Sports Bar on Victoria Road, with owners Jenny and Murray Phillips decided to expand after noticing an "open market".

She said: "We had lots of people coming from South and North Wales and down as far as Bristol. Because we offer a 'try before you buy' where you can try the cues out, they were coming up on two hours drive to try them out.

"They were saying there was nowhere like that round by where they live, and we thought well something like this is crying out around the area.

Owners Jenny and Murray Phillips pictured with Sir Gavin Williamson and Councillor Bob Spencer

"We've had a lot of feedback from customers and since we've opened, we've had so many people saying 'it's great we haven't got to travel miles away' – we saw an open market for it.

"We are trying to get the youngsters off the streets and into something they enjoy."

The shop was opened on Saturday with a visit from MP Sir Gavin Williamson and Councillor Bob Spencer, who represents the Codsall ward.