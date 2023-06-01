New Aldi planned for Lower Gornal given go-ahead despite hundreds of objections

Plans for a new Aldi in Lower Gornal have been given the go-ahead

The discount superstore will be built in Zoar Street after Dudley Council's planning committee approved the application during a meeting in Netherton on Wednesday evening.

It comes despite 254 letters of objection being submitted, with objectors raising concerns about the loss of green space, the impact it could have on other businesses and potential for increased traffic.

Some also complained there were many supermarkets in the area and no need for the new store.

A petition against the proposals was also signed by more than 220 people, but there were 49 letters of support with people saying it would improve the shopping area, create jobs and increase footfall in the area.

The plans, which also include a 120-space car park, involve demolishing some buildings in Abbey Road and Zoar Street in order to build the new store and pharmacy.

It will also involve the loss of part of Abbey Street recreation ground.

A report put before the planning committee, which recommended that councillors approve the scheme, said the proposed store was likely to have positive economic and social benefits for the area and will create between 30 and 50 jobs.

It also said improvement works would be carried out in the area of the park.

The report continued: "Concerns have been raised regarding potential noise and disturbance arising from the loading area and proposed plant which are located at the rear of the building and the impact that operation of these facilities could have on the amenity of neighbours to the rear.

"Additionally, some concerns have been raised about cars manoeuvring within the car park.

"To overcome these concerns the environmental health officer is proposing conditions limiting the hours of deliveries to the site from 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturdays and 9am to 6pm on Sundays and bank holidays, as well as limiting the hours the store can operate to 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays, which should limit impact upon nearby properties."

But after the planning application was passed, some people vented their frustration on social media.

One objector wrote on Facebook: "The traffic will be even more worse especially around school time, it's definitely a worry, it will end a lot of local shops, it's a shame."

Another wrote: "No thought has gone into it, the area is struggling to cope with the traffic as it is."

Although, others welcomed the news. Margaret Vinnicombe said: "Absolutely fantastic, the sooner the better."