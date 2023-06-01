Ladder for the Black Country: Awards finalists success for training provider

Performance Through People's chief executive Rob Colbourne

The awards showcase talent and diversity within multicultural communities through the celebration of those working hard to overcome adversity to achieve their goals through apprenticeships.

They highlight the achievements of apprentices and the contribution of employers and learning providers who have assisted them along their journey.

Walsall-based PTP, part of Ladder for the Black Country, has congratulated its finalists and is hoping they will be further recognised at the awards which are taking place on October 5.

In previous years PTP Training has had a number of winners in the awards.