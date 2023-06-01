Notification Settings

Ladder for the Black Country: Awards finalists success for training provider

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

PTP Training, one of the leading training providers in the West Midlands, had outstanding success in this year’s Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards with six apprentices and an employer being shortlisted as finalists.

Performance Through People's chief executive Rob Colbourne

The awards showcase talent and diversity within multicultural communities through the celebration of those working hard to overcome adversity to achieve their goals through apprenticeships.

They highlight the achievements of apprentices and the contribution of employers and learning providers who have assisted them along their journey.

Walsall-based PTP, part of Ladder for the Black Country, has congratulated its finalists and is hoping they will be further recognised at the awards which are taking place on October 5.

In previous years PTP Training has had a number of winners in the awards.

To discuss how PTP Training can help you recruit, train and upskill your workforce call 03332 408302, e-mail sales@ptp-training.co.uk or visit the website ptp-training.co.uk

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

