Wholesaler constructing one of the largest tyre stockholdings in Europe

Work in progress at OIdbury

Following consecutive years of growth in turnover and customer demand GB Tyres had all but outgrown its existing locations.

Despite an existing storage space of approximately 250,000 sq ft across two large sites at Union Street and at Barnfield Road, Tipton, the business needed a lot more space.

The continued increase in demand from tits growing customer base across commercial vehicle tyres, passenger car tyres, agricultural and off the road tyres has meant the number of tyres being handled on a weekly basis has increased exponentially. The business has already expanded its capacity in recent years, but the growth continues.

In April this year GB Tyres formally completed the purchase of land at the back of the existing Oldbury warehouse. Building works have already begun and are progressing on the new storage and distribution facility.

The new facility will more than double the existing storage capacity in Oldbury, bringing the business to a total of 350,000 sq ft at this location alone. Combined with existing storage in Tipton the business will reach 450,000 sq ft of total tyre storage capacity.

The new build at Oldbury will also incorporate brand new office space and customer hospitality areas and become the new official head office of the business once completed in 2024. The existing warehouse in Oldbury will also undergo a significant refurbishment in order to update the facility and bring further efficiencies to the storage and logistics operation. In turn further enhancing the already strong customer proposition.

With the work completed GB Tyres will have one of the largest stockholdings in Europe. Stocks will be in the region of 550,000 passenger car tyres, 90,000 truck tyres and 3,500 agricultural and off the road tyres.

The substantial financial and personal resource being Invested In the project is a clear demonstration of the businesses ethos to move forwards and develop in order to meet the ever-changing landscape within the tyre industry. Continuing with ambitions to provide loyal customers with access to some of the best tyre stocks in the industry and provide the best possible level of service.

Sukhi Singh, managing director, said: "We are very excited to share news of this new facility with everything now rubber stamped and building work already in progress. It will allow us to further Improve the service and range of quality products we can provide to our valued customers. I look forward to welcoming our selected partners and our customers to the new site."