Ladder for the Black Country: apprenticeship awards success

The apprenticeship awards winners

Ladder for the Black Country partner Juniper Training's event on May 12 was supported by employers, local authorities, the West Midlands Combined Authority, the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, the Ladder Foundation and the Muticultural Apprenticeship Alliance.

It also showcased the work done by apprentices training with the Wolverhampton-based business.

Adam Baker of PSR Solutions, which has its head office in Staford, was presented with the apprentice of the year at the Juniper Training Awards..

The achievements of many apprentices, their employers and skills coaches were highlighted on the night.

Jagdeep Soor, of Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, said: "It was fabulous to see that apprenticeships are a focal point for one of the long-standing employability and skills providers in the West Midlands. Congratulations to all the nominated and winning apprentices.”

Abdul Mozzamder, of PSR Solutions, said: “We are immensely proud of Adam Baker for winning apprentice of the year.

"The passion, drive and commitment that Adam shows at work is second to none.

"If you are ever in doubt about hiring apprentices, I can tell you now, it will be the best decision you make. There is a skills shortage in the UK and many young people could fill those skills gaps with a little support, guidance and training."