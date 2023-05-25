New queuing areas for customers as Birmingham Airport undergoes £40m upgrade

The new assisted travel area

With upstairs queuing space reducing due to the £40 million project, the airport has moved its car hire counters to one of its car parks to create alternative queueing areas downstairs.

Its ‘assisted travel’ facility has also been moved to a new location downstairs, and wayfinding signs are up to show customers where to go.

More changes to walking routes will take place throughout this year as the terminal is reconfigured to accommodate its state-of-the-art security screening area, set to be operational by June 2024.

Until the new security facility opens, the airport's existing pre-flight security screening area remains in use, along with existing air travel rules for customers, notably removing large electric items and liquids from hand luggage at the x-ray loading position.

Al Titterington, terminal operations director for BHX, said: “Keeping our airport running while this major construction project takes place is rather like a sports stadium continuing to stage fixtures while relaying the pitch.

“With space constrained as we build our new security hall, customers are going to find themselves queueing in unfamiliar areas of the terminal, including downstairs rather than upstairs.

“We are marking new walking routes with wayfinding signage, which will be updated as construction progresses. Our friendly customer experience staff will always be on hand to help.”

Al added: “Until the new security is operational in June 2024, existing air travel rules still apply, including removing large electrical items and liquids from hand luggage at the x-ray loading position.”

As well as a more efficient security facility which will process more customers more quickly, a new roof is being fitted over the north side of the terminal. The new roof, which will let in more natural light, will be fitted with solar panels providing power to help run the new security scanners.