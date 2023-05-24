Notification Settings

Beauty and wellness salon opens in Wolverhampton

By John Corser

A new beauty and wellness salon has opened in a building close to Wolverhampton city centre.

Rectory House has opened at The Rectory, Chapel Ash

The Rectory at 1 Chapel Ash is the new home of Rectory House, a salon which provides a tranquil and relaxing space offering a range beauty treatments.

It follows the letting of the building, set within a self-contained plot, to the new tenants.

Martin Zaki, who completed the letting of The Rectory for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The property, which occupies a prominent roadside location, offers well-appointed accommodation across two floors, with on-site car parking accessed via a private driveway.

“It stimulated a good level of interest and we are delighted to have completed a letting for the building to have now been transformed into Rectory House.

“It was previously used as office accommodation and has been extensively refurbished by the new tenants.

“We wish the new salon every success – it is now open for treatments – and it's another welcome addition to the Chapel Ash area.”

Rectory House provides a range of spa treatments for guests, including facials and massage, with its nail room offering manicures and pedicures.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

