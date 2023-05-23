Wholesale business opening Birmingham site and creating 100 jobs

The new Cater Choice site in Birmingham

Family-run ICS UK has used a seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK to purchase a 50,000 sq ft retail unit on Austin Way, Hampstead, where it will open its seventh site, operating as Cater Choice Foodservice.

The new distribution site, which will also accommodate a trade counter to supply food and packaging products to a wide range of independent fast-food retailers and commercial kitchens, will open on June 5.

Following the purchase of this latest site, ICS UK is anticipating a further increase to its current £120 million annual turnover.

The Birmingham site will also help in expanding the company’s geographical footprint as it moves towards comprehensive nationwide coverage.

Ismail Bhamji, managing director at ICS UK, said: “Our years of supplying the catering industry have given us a deep understanding of the logistical and financial pressures that commercial kitchens are up against.

“It’s been exciting to open our latest store, as this expansion will help us support more customers across the UK. We’re looking forward to being able to increase the range and availability of our products to our existing customers, as well as offering our trusted service to new businesses in Birmingham and further afield."