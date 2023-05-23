Midlands JCB opens for business

Alistair Reekie,Steve Smith and Dave Hill

Midlands JCB has bought three depots owned by Gunn JCB in Smethwick, Stoke-on-Trent, and Hereford.

The change in ownership is a crucial step in JCB's growth in the region, which is set to attract considerable investment in the future.

The new business will operate as the primary JCB construction dealer for the West Midlands, Warwickshire, Staffordshire, Herefordshire, and Worcestershire and will be under the ownership and management of former JCB employees David Hill as managing director and Alistair Reekie as sales director.

Mr Hill said: "We are thrilled to begin operations as Midlands JCB and build on the great work of Gunn JCB, while focusing on new growth opportunities in this very important region. We look forward to working with new and existing customers to provide exceptional products and service, focusing on outstanding local support.”

The business will operate out of established dealer facilities and Smethwick will become the new headquarters of Midlands JCB.

All existing Gunn JCB staff from the three depots have been transferred to Midlands JCB, and new team members have joined to strengthen the team. The company is committed to expanding its workforce with local hires to meet the increasing demands of the industry.