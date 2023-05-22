Central Co-op’s first store with solar panels opens

The new store

It is close to the co-operative society's support centre in Lichfield and is the first new store for the society with solar panels already included.

It has created 15 new jobs.

The launch day saw Streethay Primary School and Lichfield Food Ban join in celebrations.

It features Food to Go products supporting the society's Our Malawi Partnership, Fairtrade goods and a bakery.

As a part of Central Co-op's purpose of creating a sustainable society is also has a bike repair station for cyclists to come in and use, along with electric vehicle charging points and free water refills.