Central Co-op’s first store with solar panels opens

By John Corser

Central Co-op has opened its first new store of the year in Streethay, near Lichfield.

The new store
It is close to the co-operative society's support centre in Lichfield and is the first new store for the society with solar panels already included.

It has created 15 new jobs.

The launch day saw Streethay Primary School and Lichfield Food Ban join in celebrations.

It features Food to Go products supporting the society's Our Malawi Partnership, Fairtrade goods and a bakery.

As a part of Central Co-op's purpose of creating a sustainable society is also has a bike repair station for cyclists to come in and use, along with electric vehicle charging points and free water refills.

A mural decorated by Streethay Primary School students is soon to be added to the shop off Yoxall Way.











