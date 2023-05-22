Buyer sought to save 88 kitchens jobs at firm near Kidderminster

Hatt Kitchens at Hartlebury Trading Estate

Lee Causer and Mark Thornton, business restructuring partners at BDO, have been appointed as joint administrators of Pembar, which trades as Hatt Kitchens.

They are seeking to secure the future of the company through an accelerated sale process for its business and assets.

The business designs, manufactures and installs kitchens, worktops and appliances.

It fell into administration on May 15.

Hatt employs 88 – all of whom have been retained.

Its retail showroom had closed close in December 2021. Retail sales had previously accounted for about five per cent of turnover.

Mr Causer said: "Despite the considerable efforts of management and their team, the company has been unable to generate the level of trading profits and cash necessary to maintain production activity and, although efforts were made to secure additional funding for the business, the financial position of the company resulted in these efforts being unsuccessful.