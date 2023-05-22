Burger & Sauce brings 20 jobs to Wolverhampton

Burger & Sauce will open in Wolverhampton. Photo: Burger & Sauce

The franchise is opening in Market Street in the city centre.

The ‘soft launch’ will see customers able to order online for delivery this week.

However, it will not open its doors open to the public until early June once on site building work is completed.

Saadiya Nawaz will be running the new restaurant

She has a degree in law and is currently taking her Masters in law, was looking for a business to run while she studies.

Saadiya said: “My family are in food and so for me to launch a fresh project made sense.

“I love the burgers which are all made to order. They taste great and are incredibly popular. The brand brings a freshness to the market which is just not found with other fast-food outlets. It is this freshness which has spurred the growth in demand and that makes the franchise opportunity so exciting. There is a lot of potential for the future.

“I have previously worked in the food industry so also value the simplicity of the operation. The menu is uncluttered, and this makes preparation and work in the kitchen straight forward. It’s all backed up by Burger & Sauce’s tech system where each work station has its own screen. This means everyone knows who’s doing what. It makes for a happy team and happy customers.

"I am now looking forward to building the business and Burger & Sauce becoming the household name for fresh burgers in Wolverhampton.”

Burger & Sauce, which was first set up during the pandemic, quickly became popular with its first restaurant turning over £1.5 million in its first year.

The brand currently has locations across the Midlands including Walsall, West Bromwich and Sutton Coldfield.