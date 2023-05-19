Ladder for Staffordshire to present awards at apprenticeship graduation ceremony

Apprentices who graduated last year from A F Blakemore

The Ladder for Staffordshire will be presenting two awards at the ceremony.

Apprentice graduates have the opportunity to nominate themselves for the awards.

They are asked to explain in no more than 100 words why they should be a winner, thinking of the impact they have had during their apprenticeship and any achievements where they have gone over and above what is expected.

All nominations should be sent to awards@ladderforstaffordshire.co.uk

The closing date for apprentices and employers to register to attend the graduation ceremony, which is now in its eighth year, is June 5.

The ceremony will celebrate the achievements of the county’s higher level and advanced apprentices.

Last year, almost 100 apprentices took to the stage.

Councillor Philip White, deputy leader and cabinet member for skills and economy at Staffordshire County Council said: “Our graduation ceremony is always a fantastic event that we look forward to each year.

“The afternoon gives us a great opportunity to recognise the huge achievements of our apprentices and to celebrate with their families, training providers and employers.

“Apprentices are key to growing our economy and attracting more and better paid jobs to the county. They not only provide people with a good qualification, good practical experience and a good career path to their ideal job but also give many of our businesses the opportunity to grow their own skilled workforce.

“Events such as this and the Ladder really do help raise the profile of apprenticeships and I would encourage graduating apprentices and employers to book their place at the ceremony.”