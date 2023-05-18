Annual sales up 6.1pc for The Works

Sales were up for The Works despite a challenging year

The business, which has its headquarters at Coleshill and shops selling arts, crafts, toys and books across the West Midlands, said it was a resilient performance against a challenging backdrop.

Stores represented 88.8 per cent of total sales and were up 7.5 per cent. Online sales declined by 15 per cent.

The company expects to report adjusted earnings before tax of about £9m.

Chief executive Gavin Peck said: "The business traded well through difficult external conditions, most notably the inflationary environment, and the recovery from the cyber security incident at the start of the year.