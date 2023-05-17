Notification Settings

Opening date for Sandvik's new Halesowen HQ

By John Corser

Swedish group Sandvik's new UK headquarters at Halesowen is to be opened on May 16.

The Sandvik Coromant Center
The Sandvik Coromant Center

The 18,000 sq ft Sandvik Coromant Center at Manor Way will replace the old Sandvik base where it had been since 1958.

The new facility is part of a wider network of Sandvik Coromant Centers around the world, and will be the UK’s first centre of its type.

It will feature a high-tech innovation hub for metal cutting and will provide a space for visitors to learn more about Sandvik Coromant’s tools.

The development, which began in July 2021, received a £5 million investment by the West Midlands Combined Authority

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

