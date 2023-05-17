Opening date for Sandvik's new Halesowen HQ

The 18,000 sq ft Sandvik Coromant Center at Manor Way will replace the old Sandvik base where it had been since 1958.
The new facility is part of a wider network of Sandvik Coromant Centers around the world, and will be the UK’s first centre of its type.
It will feature a high-tech innovation hub for metal cutting and will provide a space for visitors to learn more about Sandvik Coromant’s tools.
The development, which began in July 2021, received a £5 million investment by the West Midlands Combined Authority