Marston's reveals revenue on rise as pre-tax loss is cut

St John's House at St John's Square, Marston's head office

The Wolverhampton-based group, which operates 1,440 pubs, saw revenue climb to £407.0m from £369.7m in the same period last year as it revealed its interim results for the 26 weeks ending April 1, 2023. The results meant, on an underlying basis, the firm’s pre-tax loss narrowed to £3.6m from £7.5m last year.

The group said drink sales continue to perform well and food sales were encouraging, demonstrating the trading resilience of the predominantly community pub estate

Andrew Andrea, CEO said: "The strategy which we outlined 18 months ago is progressing well and generating positive results which is pleasing.

"Our H1 performance clearly demonstrates that consumers remain as keen as ever to celebrate – and socialise within – the Great British Pub.

"The macro environment is becoming increasingly stable and recent evidence suggests that both the cost outlook, and consumer confidence, are steadily improving.

"The actions we are taking are building a demonstrably better business and Marston's predominantly community pub estate continues to benefit from changing consumer lifestyles."

Marston's chief executive Andrew Andrea

"We continue to deliver upon our clear strategic objective to reduce debt and progress our path to profitability, albeit the seasonality of our trading profile means that the majority of the Group's profit is characteristically H2 weighted.

"We have invested ahead in H1, to capitalise on the benefits of this in H2, and remain on track to meet our operating profit, cash generation and debt reduction targets for the year.