Legionella & Fire Services welcomed some alpacas this week

Legionella & Fire Safe Services has been putting on a host of activities to support staff throughout the week and, on Tuesday, was paid a visit by the animals from Knightley Alpaca Trekking.

Interacting with an alpaca can help many physical and mental health issues, reducing blood pressure and improving overall cardiovascular health.

And the visit was certainly a hit with team members, including Emma Carless from the construction department, who described it as 'the best day ever!' while Claire Jones, who works in the fire department, added: “They are so calming and great fun to be around. It has been a great day!”

Kym Darby, business manager at LFS said: “We wanted to mark mental health awareness week, with a host of activities, guest speakers, and wellness activities.

"A big part of the approach to mental health is breaking down stigma – especially among young men.

"We want our teams to understand and take stock of how they are feeling, and what could make them happier at work and at home.

"We have a lot of men working out in the field and we make a point, not just this week but most days to ensure they know where we are, giving useful information and support regarding stress, anxiety and mental health in general.

"Luckily we have a great team of people who support each other too.”

The company has welcomed mental health experts including Ellen Bird and Katie Levitt this week.

On Wednesday, they are turning the boardroom into a Zen Zone for everyone to have 10-15 minutes of treatments to relax the mind.