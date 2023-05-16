Housing developer Jessups on supporting employees on mental health

Three of Jessup’s mental health first aiders. Left to right: Cath Waymouth, Mark Eustace, Tom Grove

The Midlands-based company has recently trained multiple members of its staff to become mental health first aiders, to talk with their colleagues and help improve worker wellbeing.

Combining the role alongside their full-time occupation, the first aiders have become a point of contact for any employee who may be struggling with a mental health issue or emotional distress, and are there to support their colleagues into getting the appropriate help.

This initiative by Jessup Partnerships is part of the collective effort to bring down the rate of work-induced mental health problems.

According to the Mental Health Foundation, 914,000 people were reported to have experienced work-related stress, depression or anxiety in 2021-22.

Mark Eustace, mental health first aider and Group Head of Health, Safety and Compliance at Jessup Partnerships, said: “It’s really reassuring in an industry with one of the highest suicide rates in the country that people know they have someone to turn to in a time of need and that any conversation will be treated in confidence.

“It’s important for employers to introduce routes to identifying mental health issues early, and one step towards doing so is establishing open communication and instilling a culture of understanding within the business.

“By maintaining regular, open dialogue with one another, line managers, colleagues and peers will be more likely to notice a change in others’ moods, for instance a drop in motivation or enthusiasm.”

In construction specifically, suicide rates are rising, with the Construction Index reporting that the 2022 figure of 507 construction suicides sat 5% above the average from the previous five years.

Mark is one of four designated mental health first aiders for Jessup Partnerships, all of whom have undergone extensive training surrounding mental health and the factors that can affect personal wellbeing.

The developer takes a holistic approach to employee health and wellbeing, with the understanding that all of its team members are individuals.

On the training he has received and the benefits he feels from being a mental health first aider, Mark said: “I’ve been provided with an in-depth understanding and plenty of practical skills to spot the triggers and signs of mental illness, and how to perform physical first aid as a response to it.

“I found the training very rewarding and learned a lot about myself. Personally, it feels great to support a team member in signposting them to appropriate external support through our employee wellbeing assistance programme.”

As well as office-based employees undertaking the mental health first aider roles, there are also on-site staff helping to offer advice and guidance to their colleagues.

Tom Grove, one of Jessup Partnerships’ Assistant Site Managers, said: “Mental illnesses aren’t just feelings or emotions, they can manifest physical symptoms too.

“Some of the early signs to look out for are avoiding friends and social occasions and difference in mannerisms.

“For employees suffering from mental or emotional distress, to know that there are people who have been trained to assist with and direct them to the professional help they require will be reassuring.”

As well as the support Jessup Partnerships offers to its employees through its mental health initiatives, there are many construction-related mental health charities that publish guidance and advice to those struggling in the industry.

Mates in Mind recently published ONS data ahead of Mental Health Awareness week, which stated that the risk of suicide among low-skilled male labourers, particularly those working in construction, was three times higher than the male national average.

On the early signings of mental health issues in the workplace, Mark added: “Stress and poor mental health manifests itself in many forms and the mental health journey is different for everyone. Common signs include decreased motivation, inability to concentrate and deliberate isolation from peers and colleagues.”