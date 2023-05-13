How are the ongoing rail strikes affecting businesses in the Black Country?

Ongoing rail strikes are impacting on Wolverhampton businesses

As well as retailers losing trade with shoppers being kept away, many businesses are facing problems from staff being unable to get to work on time or at all on some days.

Wolverhampton Business Forum chairman Sham Sharma said that the industrial action was also impacting on the night time economy in the city.

"The visitor economy is also suffering with fewer people coming to places like Wolverhampton Art Gallery and the Grand Theatre," he added.

Mr Sharma said members in retail were reporting falls in sales.

"One of the biggest problems is for staff reliant on trains in getting to and from work on strike days," he explained.

"Businesses locally are still playing catch up in the wake of Covid and there is not a bottomless pit of money available to many.

"I fear that if strikes continue it could have an impact on jobs in the city centre.

"Long term strike action is not benefitting anybody. My members are hoping there can be a negotiated settlement soon."

British Independent Retailers Association chief executive Andrew Goodacre said: "These continuing train strikes are causing disruption to all sectors of the economy. And while we absolutely respect the right for people to strike, at the same time we are urging the key stakeholders to come to an agreement.

"These strikes are damaging to independent traders and have in the past resulted in reduced footfall in our towns and cities such as Wolverhampton and Walsall. This inevitably means less sale opportunities for our retailers.

"After two years of Covid, and a further year of the cost-of-living crisis, the last thing we need is more disruption. The high street is a challenging place for businesses and these kinds of disruption can be very damaging for our hardworking independent retailers. We do therefore urge people to think local and shop local and keep supporting these types of businesses in such challenging times."

Sara William, the chief executive of Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce, said: “A further round of industrial action on the railways this weekend will cause further disruption to our business community. While remote work has gained popularity in recent times, it is important to acknowledge that not all industries or job roles can be performed from home.

“Getting staff into the workplace remains a critical challenge, and the disruption caused by train strikes and cancellation of services exacerbates this issue, leading to decreased productivity and potential issues for firms.

“Strikes that occur during the weekends are also causing substantial disruptions and financial losses for businesses in the hospitality and tourism sectors who are still trying to recover from the turmoil of the pandemic.