Picture: Sainsbury's

Point of sale notices will be displayed in stores that are sell the product.

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product previously.

The particular product is in 200g packs with best before dates of June 12, June 22 and June 30.

The advice is if you have brought the product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

If you have any queries or concerns call Sainsbury’s customer care line on 0800 636 262 or visit help.sainsburys.co.uk

The Food Standards Agency has also issued an allergy recall notice for itsu (grocery) which is recalling its frozen itsu 4 chocolate bao’buns as some packs may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The FSA says this means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Pet food producer Lily’s Kitchen is also recalling a batch of its Fishy Fish Pie and a batch of Chicken and Turkey Casserole dog foods because they may contain pieces of plastic.