News sports store at Merry Hill

The new Nike Unite at Merry Hill

It opened on the Lower Mall on Thursday and marks a regional debut for the concept and the first opening within a shopping centre.

The shop offers stock at affordable prices including athletic footwear, clothing, equipment, and accessories.

Design elements honour local landmarks and athletes.

Nike’s Community Ambassador programme trains employees to be coaches and Nike’s Made to Play programme will support nearby schools and non-profit organisations in giving children the tools and opportunities to stay active and teaching a network of ‘Playmakers’ to help make a difference in the community.

It joins a long list of openings at Merry Hill over the past year including Ted Baker, a new H&M concept store, Lids, Beaverbrooks, Paperchase, Claire’s and Bubblycious, schuh Kids and Vanill.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill said: “Merry Hill is at the heart of the local community so it’s great to see a well-known brand like Nike making their regional debut with a community-focused store that truly reflects, takes inspiration from, and celebrates our visitors.