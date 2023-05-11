Ladder for the Black Country: New standard to support apprentices

A butchery apprentice receiving coaching

The Level 4 employability practitioner standard is aimed at anyone working with and supporting individuals to change behaviours, develop knowledge and skills to improve their employability or just supporting individuals to overcome barriers they may be facing.

Support may involve signposting to services or relevant third-party provision, taking a multi-agency and integrated services approach.

It is aimed at anyone working in supporting individuals across a diverse range of needs.

It takes in roles including advanced practitioners and key workers, career advisors or employment co-ordinators, case workers or managers, work coaches, community support advisors, employability tutors, housing officers and training advisors.

The is a Level 4 standard will be delivered over a 24-month period.

Some of the partners involved in the creation of the standard are: Employment Support Services, Intraining, Career Connect, Seetec, London Borough of Tower Hamlets, Serco, People Plus and Education Development Trust.

Standard aligns with the Institute of Employability Professionals.