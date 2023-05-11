Bod interior.

Bod, located on Yoxall Way, Streethay, will be the eighth Bod cafe bar opened by the Titanic Brewery and their first venue to open in Lichfield.

Launched in March 2018, Bod Cafe Bar will aim to bring the best of cafes and micro-pubs into one space.

Jonathan Wright, Titanic's head of retail, said: "People are sometimes surprised that a traditional ale brewery operates cafe bars

"And whilst they may look a little and features things like locally roasted coffee and fresh cakes, they also share a lot of the same community-driven values and commitments that our pubs have."

Bod will also provide a range of select ales, micro-brews and wines

Bod exterior

First launched in 2018, the Bod Cafe Bar brings the best of both cafes and micro-pubs into one space, offering visitors everything from coffee and cake to craft beers and wines

Mr Wright, continued: "Our bod cafe bars are exciting, vibrant places where everyone can come together in one space. We've been wanting to bring this concept to Lichfield for some time and we cannot wait to share it with everyone this summer.

The new venue will be open from morning until late and focuses on sustainability, offering a 50p discount on hot drinks if a visitor brings their own reusable cup