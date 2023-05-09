20 new jobs created as TAE opens Dudley battery-testing facility

TAE's high voltage test facility

The site is based at the Black Country Innovative Manufacturing Organisation on the grounds of the former Dudley railway station.

TAE Power Solutions is using the site as a battery prototype-and-test facility, in order to develop, validate, and industrialise modular battery packs for e-mobility and energy storage.

It is the fourth UK site of TAE Power Solutions, including locations gained from acquisitions of Sprint Power and Eltrium during its launch earlier this year.

The Dudley jobs are in electrification engineering and test and build technicians.

The expansion means TAE Power Solutions now has more than 250 employees across locations in Birmingham, Hethel, and Silverstone.

The Dudley site will help on its path to manufacturing modular battery packs for all forms of e-mobility including cars, trucks, buses and rail.

“The most important – and expensive – part of an EV is the battery,” said Kedar Munipella, chief executive of TAE Power Solutions.

“The battery testing begun by TAE Power Solutions at the BCIMO facility is focused on boosting performance and delivering electric powertrains that are more efficient, reliable, elegant, and sustainable.”

BCIMO is a not-for-profit company behind the new state-of-the-art research and development facility.

Richard Moore, general manager for e-mobility at TAE Power Solutions, said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our operations further in the UK, and excited to be onsite at BCIMO’s world-class research centre, surrounded by like-minded entrepreneurial businesses. This is a critical next step of our UK operations because it provides physical validation of our new intellectual property. It will also bring significant engineering and manufacturing opportunities to the area and will be instrumental to our goal of bringing innovative power management solutions to market beginning in 2024.”

BCIMO’s chief executive Neil Fulton said: “At BCIMO we are at the outset of a journey to lead in areas of transport innovation and so we’re thrilled that TAE Power Solutions has chosen our unique national research facility to bring its innovative energy storage, electric mobility, fast charging, and grid efficiency technologies to market. They will be in good company here in Dudley, surrounded by other forward-thinking, innovative businesses.”