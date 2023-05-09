Record first quarter for Gestamp

Gestamp's car parts factory at Four Ashes

It was up by 39.4 per cent on the same three months last year.

The group, which has one of its factories at Four Ashes, near Wolverhampton, saw earnings before tax rise by 32.7 per cent to £291 million.

The multinational, which has its head office in Spain, designs, develops and manufactures highly engineered metal components for the automotive industry.

Francisco Riberas, executive chairman, said: “During this first quarter we have delivered strong growth thanks to our solid competitive positioning based on an innovative product portfolio, our proprietary technologies and a well diverse geographic footprint which allows us to be close to our client needs. Despite an adverse backdrop of inflation and raising interest rates, our focus continues to be on delivering growth, cost control and financial discipline to meet our guidance for the year.”

The company invested 6.5 per cent of revenue in the quarter with more than 75 per cent of the growth capital expenditure related to electric vehicles.