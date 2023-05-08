Tram strikes a chord with music lovers

The CBSO tram

The Metro, which serves many of the venues hosting performances by the 90-strong orchestra and its associated choirs and youth ensembles, has become the CBSO’s official travel partner and will support it through a wide range of promotional activities.

The colourful tram ‘wrap’ unveiled this week is set to become a familiar sight on the line between Wolverhampton and Edgbaston as the orchestra embarks on a packed spring and summer programme of concerts and events.

At the same time, the benefits of travelling to and from performances by tram will be promoted at venues including Symphony Hall, Birmingham.

Elizabeth Cole, Metro’s marketing manager explained: “We’re delighted to be joining forces with such an iconic organisation that has entertained and inspired thousands of people through its epic and meaningful music while supporting scores of local musicians.

“The ‘home’ of the orchestra is just a short walk from our Town Hall and Library stops and so it couldn’t be easier for music lovers to take the tram to the venue, and visitors from outside the city can also take advantage of our park and ride facilities. “With our service running till late, concert-goers can enjoy every performance knowing that Metro will be there to get them home.”

The agreement will also see Metro supporting a host of other community events by the CBSO.