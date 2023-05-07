Brewery owned by Wolverhampton-based Carlsberg Marston's to provide beer for this year's Glastonbury Festival

A stock image of a beer.

Brooklyn Brewery's lager Brooklyn Pilsner was launched last year.

It will be available on bars across the festival which runs from June 21 to 25 this year.

In celebration of becoming official beer partner of the festival, the brewery is giving away two general admission tickets to the event through its social media channels.

The lager will be served at the festival will be in branded Brookly Pilsner cups.

A national multi-million pound national marketing campaign for the beer is taking place this year.