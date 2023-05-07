Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Brewery owned by Wolverhampton-based Carlsberg Marston's to provide beer for this year's Glastonbury Festival

By John CorserWolverhamptonBusinessPublished: Comments

A brewery owned by Wolverhampton-based Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company is providing the official beer for this year's Glastonbury Festival.

A stock image of a beer.
A stock image of a beer.

Brooklyn Brewery's lager Brooklyn Pilsner was launched last year.

It will be available on bars across the festival which runs from June 21 to 25 this year.

In celebration of becoming official beer partner of the festival, the brewery is giving away two general admission tickets to the event through its social media channels.

The lager will be served at the festival will be in branded Brookly Pilsner cups.

A national multi-million pound national marketing campaign for the beer is taking place this year.

CMBC vice-president of marketing John Clements said: "Becoming the official beer of Glastonbury in one year sinch launch is a great achievement for the brand."

Business
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News