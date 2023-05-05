'You are the chief arsonists' - Climate protesters interrupt HSBC meeting in Birmingham

The HSBC logo.

He shouted: "How can you possibly justify the way that you're behaving? Our grandchildren will inherit a polluted planet and they will curse us for it. This is a disgrace and you should be ashamed.

"You are the chief arsonists - this organisation has been described as a financial arson organisation and you are the chief arsonist. I don't know how you sleep at night knowing that millions of people are going to starve to death because of the investments that this bank is making. You should be ashamed of yourself."

A few minutes later a woman stood up and also interrupted the meeting, saying: "In January this year, the public learnt that you gave a secret multimillion-dollar loan to a energy company that was bulldozing a village of Lutzerath in western Germany to expand a huge coalmine".

She accused HSBC of trying to cover up the deal to avoid public scrutiny, adding: "You are happy to profit while the world burns. HSBC stop the greenwash".

People started clapping when the protesters stopped speaking.

HSBC chairman Mark Tucker has kicked several climate protesters out of the company's annual general meeting after a series of interruptions.

"Thank you for your patience, security are resolving the situation," he told shareholders.

Earlier a protester at the meeting sang "HSBC, get your money out of HSBC," to the tune of the Village People's YMCA.

She was one of several protesters who disrupted the bank's AGM in Birmingham on Friday morning.

Shortly afterwards another man shouted "you are liars, we are sick of your greenwash" to HSBC's board. He added: "You are stealing my children's future away from them."

The chairman of HSBC has repeated his plea to shareholders to vote against a plan which could split the bank in two.

Mark Tucker said of the proposals "we have considered these carefully and fully," but said he felt they would destroy value at the bank.

"Last year with the benefit of expert advice from third parties, the board considered a wide range of alternative structural options for your bank in depth.

"We concluded that the alternative structural options would materially destroy value for shareholders, including putting your dividends at risk. This remains our unanimous view today."

The resolution, to spin off the company's Asian arm, was proposed by a group which has backing from Ping An, HSBC's largest shareholders.

Climate protesters have continued to interrupt the HSBC meeting leading with board members calling for them to leave and shareholders showing their disappointment.

One protester could be seen holding up a banner reading "HSBC profiting from the destruction of the planet", in a video of the meeting shared on Extinction Rebellion's twitter feed.

The group has also been live-streaming their action outside the Birmingham venue on Twitter, showing dozens of protesters with whistles, leaflets and banners.

One protester wearing a suit was pictured sitting in a green bath which had a sign reading: "HSBC greenwashing" on its side.