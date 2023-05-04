Aldi introduces fully recyclable handwash pumps as part of effort to reduce waste

Aldi is offering fully recyclable own-label handwash packaging in a bid to reduce packaging waste.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket has removed the glass and metal components from the pumps, making its handwash packaging fully recyclable at home.

The move will allow over 200 tonnes of packaging material a year to be more easily recycled.

It is the latest move in Aldi's efforts to reduce its environmental impact and develop more sustainable packaging alternatives for its products.