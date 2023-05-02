Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wagamama owner reveals positive trading update as sales increase

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

The Restaurant Group says Wagamama and its pubs have delivered encouraging trading momentum through the first four months of the year.

Wagamama
Wagamama

Wagamama sales were up two per cent for the 13 weeks ending on April 2, compared to last year.

And Wagamama, which has venues in Telford, Cannock and Birmingham, saw dine-in sales jump by 10 per cent, although takeaway and delivery sales were down.

A trading update said: "Through proactive management actions across the cost base the Group has been able to deliver £5m of incremental annualised cost savings.

"The Group expects to benefit from approximately 70 per cent of the cost savings in 2023, with the full benefit flowing through from financial year 2024 onwards.

"Current favourable UK property market dynamics are providing further additional opportunities for new Wagamama sites on attractive rent terms with good incentives.

"The Group will accelerate the expansion of Wagamama restaurants and now anticipate seven to eight new openings in 2024, versus five planned previously."

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News