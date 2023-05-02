Management buy-out at marketing agency

James Garrison and Charlotte Bennett

James Garrison and Charlotte Bennett, who have worked at 8848 Communications – now based at Slade Heath, near Wolverhampton, for a combined 20 years, have taken the reins after embarking on a phased buy-out of the full-service agency.

James takes over from Hazel Roche as managing director while Charlotte becomes client services director.

Hazel, who founded 8848 – formerly Connect PR – in Wolverhampton alongside Rob Hampton in 1999, will continue to assist as a consultant.

James paid tribute to Hazel and Rob and looked forward to the future.

“Charlotte and I are excited to have completed this deal and look forward to building on the agency’s reputation for delivering outstanding results across content creation, social media, digital, PR, video, creative and marketing,” he said.

“We will continue with our unwavering commitment to providing the best possible service to our strong client base across the UK.

“Under Hazel’s leadership, 8848 has grown to become one of the most respected agencies in the region, working with blue-chip national brands, and we look forward to continuing the success story.”

Hazel said: “I’m delighted that the business will be steered into its next chapter by two homegrown talents who understand what makes a successful agency tick.

“After nearly 25 years and working alongside some fantastic clients and brilliant colleagues, the time has come to hand the baton on.