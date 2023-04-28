New KFC opens doors in Tamworth, with jobs and charity boost revealed

KFC

KFC’s newest location can be found off Ninian Way, Wilnecote, and is open for business for delivery, drive thru and walk-in customers.

The move has created 40 new job and the business is supporting Tamworth Food Bank with a donation of £1,000, presented at the restaurant opening.

The new Tamworth restaurant will also take part in KFC’s food redistribution scheme with FareShare.

Launched last year, the programme sees FareShare link charities and community groups with their local KFC, through FareShare Go, advising them of any food available to collect. This ensures food is donated to those that need it most in the area, whilst preventing food waste.