New KFC opens doors in Tamworth, with jobs and charity boost revealed

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

A new KFC has opened in Tamworth today.

KFC’s newest location can be found off Ninian Way, Wilnecote, and is open for business for delivery, drive thru and walk-in customers.

The move has created 40 new job and the business is supporting Tamworth Food Bank with a donation of £1,000, presented at the restaurant opening.

The new Tamworth restaurant will also take part in KFC’s food redistribution scheme with FareShare.

Launched last year, the programme sees FareShare link charities and community groups with their local KFC, through FareShare Go, advising them of any food available to collect. This ensures food is donated to those that need it most in the area, whilst preventing food waste.

Dan Vernon, Area Coach, Gastronomy Restaurants said “We’re really excited to be opening our new Tamworth restaurant and welcoming people through our doors. Not only are we providing everyone’s favourite fried chicken, but we’re also giving back to the community by delivering new jobs to the area and supporting local charities.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

