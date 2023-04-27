Wolverhampton butcher scoops national award for its minted lamb pie

Shop manager Ashley Carter-Walker with the award

One of a dozen artisan butchers from across the UK to be crowned top of their class, Robinsons of Tettenhall won the diamond award in the ‘innovative hot eating pie’ category at this year’s Smithfield Awards, announced at Butchers’ Hall in London last week.

Organised by the Q Guild of Butchers, the awards which have run for more than 30 years recognise and reward the UK’s finest craft butchery products including traditional pork sausage, best burgers, gluten-free product, best bacon, BBQ product and black pudding.

Products are awarded a bronze, silver or gold award by a panel of independent industry judges, with all gold products in each category then pitched against each for the category champion diamond award.

Scoring 66 points out of a possible 70, Robinsons’ minted lamb pie is made using diced lamb breast which is cooked for 10 hours in a rich mint gravy, topped with creamy mash.

The coveted diamond award was presented to Tom Robinson, from Robinsons of Tettenhall, by the highly regarded British chef Jeremy Lee.

The Tettenhall butcher also made the final shortlist in three other categories with its Tettenhall dry aged ribeye steak, gluten-free homemade beef lasagne and huntsman pie all receiving gold award status – the highest possible rating from the guild.

Mr Robinson said: “It’s fantastic to win such a prestigious award and receive gold status for three of our other products too.

"Our minted lamb pie is slowly cooked using diced lamb breast rather than mince for 10 hours and it really is delicious."

Jeremy Lee, proprietor of the renowned Soho restaurant Quo Vadis, said: “The awards, presented after a splendid lunch in the beautiful surroundings of Butchers Hall, is a testament to the hard work done by butchers the length and breadth of the British Isles.

"Tis a noble calling requiring great skill and knowledge.

"A good butcher is as vital as a good market and a good greengrocer or cheesemonger.

"They inform the public and encourage good cooking at home, in pubs and restaurants. It is an honour to have been asked to judge alongside Sheila Dillon and Xanthe Clay.”

Gordon Wallace, Q Guild manager, said: “The standard of entries this year was as high as ever so being crowned best in class for their minted lamb pie alongside three additional gold awards is a fantastic achievement for Robinsons of Tettenhall.