Ladder for the Black Country: Ladder supports national event

The event will be staged at Millennium Point in Birmingham

The events are designed to inspire the next generation with apprenticeship, traineeship and retraining opportunities.

It is held twice a year with the next one taking place on Tuesday, October 3 at Millennium Point, Birmingham from 9.30am until 3pm.

It is free to attend but booking is essential.

Partners include Not Going to Uni, The Ladder Foundation, The Apprenticeship Diversity Champions Network, Birmingham Careers Hub, and A Parent’s Guide.

The event features a host of employers and training providers on hand to talk to people face-to-face about apprenticeship and careers choices across the Midlands.

It is aimed at teachers, careers advisors, school-leavers, students, parents and carers.

Find out more at nationalapprenticeshipevents.co.uk