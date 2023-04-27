Notification Settings

Ladder for the Black Country: Ladder supports national event

By John Corser

The Ladder for the Black Country is taking part in the next National Apprenticeship and Education Event in the autumn.

The event will be staged at Millennium Point in Birmingham

The events are designed to inspire the next generation with apprenticeship, traineeship and retraining opportunities.

It is held twice a year with the next one taking place on Tuesday, October 3 at Millennium Point, Birmingham from 9.30am until 3pm.

It is free to attend but booking is essential.

Partners include Not Going to Uni, The Ladder Foundation, The Apprenticeship Diversity Champions Network, Birmingham Careers Hub, and A Parent’s Guide.

The event features a host of employers and training providers on hand to talk to people face-to-face about apprenticeship and careers choices across the Midlands.

It is aimed at teachers, careers advisors, school-leavers, students, parents and carers.

Find out more at nationalapprenticeshipevents.co.uk

To get involved call 0800 023 5407.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

