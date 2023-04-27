Birmingham Airport’s decarbonisation plan recognised by international aviation body

Birmingham Airport

It has secured Level 3 (Optimisation) Airport Carbon Accreditation from Airports Council International.

This is an important step in the airport’s progress to becoming a net zero carbon operation by 2033.

It brings the decarbonising activities and reporting under ACI’s framework of scrutiny, including comparison with other airports worldwide.

Olivier Jankovec, Director General of ACI Europe, said: “I warmly congratulate BHX for joining the global carbon management standard for the airport industry directly at Level 3 Optimisation. This is a significant achievement, which recognises the airport’s achievement in reducing those carbon emissions under its control but also its engagement with third parties using the airport into its carbon reduction efforts. The airport’s participation in Airport Carbon Accreditation will be a springboard for more structural carbon management, eventually leading to their achieving a net zero operation.”

ACI grants Level 3 ACA to airports based on them achieving certain criteria in their carbon reduction plans, including items such as measurement, targets, a realistic delivery programme and stakeholder engagement.

Airports at this level are investing in advanced carbon management processes and tools leading to tangible carbon dioxide reductions year by year, as well as engaging their business community in third-party climate action within the airport site.

Simon Richards, chief finance and sustainability officer for Birmingham Airport, said: “We’re pleased to be awarded Level 3 Airport Carbon Accreditation. We are decarbonising our operation by implementing credible low-carbon solutions. As such we welcome the ACI’s robust external review and assessment as we progress towards our challenging 2033 net zero goal.”

He added: “Cutting greenhouse gas emissions is the singular challenge of our age. Failure is not an option. Future generations will not thank us for avoiding this.”