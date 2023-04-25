Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Spades in the ground for speculative industrial scheme

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Work has begun on the construction of 40,000 sq ft of new industrial/warehouse accommodation in the Black Country.

A CGI of new industrial/warehouse accommodation that is being developed at Electrium Point in Willenhall by landlord, Hortons’ Estate
A CGI of new industrial/warehouse accommodation that is being developed at Electrium Point in Willenhall by landlord, Hortons’ Estate

Hortons’ Estate is developing three new high spec units on a vacant plot of land at Electrium Point, an established commercial location in Willenhall.

A vacant existing building will be demolished to facilitate construction of the new units. They include a 20,000 sq ft industrial/warehouse, as well as two additional buildings of 10,000 sq ft each which can be combined to form a single, larger space to suit occupier demand.

Features will include 50 kiloNewton per sq metre floor loading capacities, eight metre clear heights and level access doors, as well as photovoltaic roof panels and electric vehicle charging stations. The scheme is targeting an energy performance certificate ‘A’ rating.

Jeremy Boothroyd of Hortons said: “We continue to see local market demand for smaller industrial units of this type and are confident of receiving significant interest in the scheme.

“Electrium Point is a popular and well connected industrial location and it has long been our intention to expand the available accommodation by developing on this vacant plot of land. We expect to complete work on the scheme in Q4 2023.”

Lewis Giles, senior surveyor at Bulleys, said: “There remains a shortage of high-quality industrial space in the Black Country so we don’t expect these units to be available for long.”

Kenny Allan, head of industrial at KWB, said: “It is rare that you get the opportunity to bring new Grade A units of this size to the marketplace and I am sure the scheme will be a huge success.”

The scheme is being delivered by a professional team including Align Architecture and PMP Consultants.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News