Spades in the ground for speculative industrial scheme

A CGI of new industrial/warehouse accommodation that is being developed at Electrium Point in Willenhall by landlord, Hortons’ Estate

Hortons’ Estate is developing three new high spec units on a vacant plot of land at Electrium Point, an established commercial location in Willenhall.

A vacant existing building will be demolished to facilitate construction of the new units. They include a 20,000 sq ft industrial/warehouse, as well as two additional buildings of 10,000 sq ft each which can be combined to form a single, larger space to suit occupier demand.

Features will include 50 kiloNewton per sq metre floor loading capacities, eight metre clear heights and level access doors, as well as photovoltaic roof panels and electric vehicle charging stations. The scheme is targeting an energy performance certificate ‘A’ rating.

Jeremy Boothroyd of Hortons said: “We continue to see local market demand for smaller industrial units of this type and are confident of receiving significant interest in the scheme.

“Electrium Point is a popular and well connected industrial location and it has long been our intention to expand the available accommodation by developing on this vacant plot of land. We expect to complete work on the scheme in Q4 2023.”

Lewis Giles, senior surveyor at Bulleys, said: “There remains a shortage of high-quality industrial space in the Black Country so we don’t expect these units to be available for long.”

Kenny Allan, head of industrial at KWB, said: “It is rare that you get the opportunity to bring new Grade A units of this size to the marketplace and I am sure the scheme will be a huge success.”