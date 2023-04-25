Off-licence loses licence over underage sales

The Jyot off-licence on Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

The Jyot off-licence on Willenhall Road, in the Moseley area of the city’s East Park ward, was told by council bosses this morning that a repeated breach of licensing conditions had left them with no choice but to revoke the licence.

Committee members heard that the council’s customer services department had received a complaint on December 2 last year from a man who said the premises had sold alcohol to his underage daughter.

Trading Standards officers told the meeting: “The complainant said that his daughter, who was living in care, had managed to obtain some money and purchase five cans of Black Storm lager from an off-licence on the Willenhall Road. He described to me exactly where it was and I identified it as Jyot off-licence on Willenhall Road.

“He told me she had drunk all five cans and as a result had collapsed in the street and was found by a passerby who called emergency services.”