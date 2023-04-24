Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Strong revenue growth for Lok'nStore

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Self-storage group Lok'nStore enjoyed revenue growth in the six months to the end of January.

The new Lok'nstore at Pantheon Park, Wednesfield Way
The new Lok'nstore at Pantheon Park, Wednesfield Way

The group, which has stores at Oldbury and Wolverhampton, was up 1.5 per cent to £13.58 million.

Earnings before tax were down 2.3 per cent to £7.93m.

Lok'nStore sold four stores on January 31 last year adding about £37 million to cash, reinforcing its strong balance sheet.

Its new Bedford store opened in February and early trading has been excellent. The Peterborough store is opening in the second half of the year and a further three store openings are planned for the 2023-2024 financial year.

Chairman Andrew Jacobs said: "Lok'nStore is reporting excellent results with same-store sales rising 11.2 per cent."

Same-store sales strips out new store openings from results.

He said that this was against the background of a more challenging business environment with increased costs of energy, local rates and interest.

"After the sale-and-manage back of four stores on January 31, 2022 for £37.9 million we are focused on same store growth. This transaction puts the company in a strong financial position," he added.

Same-store revenue was up 11.4 per cent for February and March compared to the same period last year

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News