Lidl seeks more sites in the West Midlands

Lidl is opening a new Staffordshire store

It is continuing to experience record growth and was recently named the UK's fastest growing supermarket.

It has opened 15 new stores in the last three months and welcomed 1.4 million new shoppers from competitors in 2022.

Its latest list of priority locations for new stores takes in Wolverhampton and towns across the Black Country, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire

The discounter opened more than 50 new stores in 2022 and GB chief executive Ryan McDonnell said: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store. That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country.

“We had over 1.4 million new shoppers coming to us from our competitors over the course of last year. This alone shows the potential for continued growth as customers refuse to pay a premium for their shopping, when they know they can get the same, if not better quality at Lidl. As we progress further into 2023, we know that more shoppers will make the switch, and whichever of our stores they choose, they know they’re getting the best value.”

Chief development officer Richard Taylor added: “Our store expansion has been and continues to be unparalleled. In the last three months alone, we’ve opened 15 new stores – more than any other retailer, and in 2022 we welcomed customers through the doors of over 50 new stores. But we won’t be stopping there. Our vision is to have over 1,100 stores in the future, but really there’s no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. What’s important is that we take a strategic and sustainable approach to getting there.”

Lidl has also doubled down on its plans to strengthen its warehouse infrastructure, further increasing capacity across the country. Over the last five years it has opened more than 240,000 sq metres of warehouse space and invested over £700 million.

Lidal has a long list of potential sites for stores from which a small number will eventually be developed and opened.

A finder’s fee of either 1.5 per cent of the total freehold or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leaseholds will be given to anyone, including members of the public, who successfully identify sites for the potential development of new Lidl stores of between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft with more than 100 parking spaces.

Locations with easy access for pedestrians and space for parking are said to be optimal.

The German business first opened in the UK in 1994 and today has more than 29,500 employees, over 950 stores and 13 distribution centres in England, Scotland and Wales.